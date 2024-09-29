6 kg heroin, 67 cartridges recovered in Gurdaspur village: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) Six kilograms of heroin and 67 cartridges were recovered by Amritsar State Special Operation Cell during a raid in Gurdaspur’s Jaffarpur village, Punjab Police said on Sunday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said police also recovered two magazines and six mobile phones during the raid.

The police said they had received reliable input about the involvement of a Jaffarpur village-based person in smuggling of drugs and weapons.

The accused recently received a consignment of heroin and arms-ammunition with the help of drones from the area near the India-Pakistan border in Batala district, the police said.

The smuggler was going to further deliver the same to some other person, Yadav said, adding that acting swiftly upon this tip, police teams conducted a raid in Jaffarpur village, during which the accused managed to escape, after throwing away his bag.

Police teams seized the contraband from the bag, he added.

The accused has been identified and raids are being conducted to nab him, the DGP said.

Further investigation is going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case, he said, adding that efforts are being made to identify his other associates who are involved in the smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition. PTI CHS NB NB