6 kg heroin seized in Rajasthan, 4 held

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Six kg of heroin was seized and four people, including a woman, arrested in two separate operations in Rajasthan’s Anupgarh district, police said on Monday.

Anupgarh Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Chaudhary said a raid was conducted at a house in Sameja Kothi police station area on Monday and Paramjit Kaur alias Pammi was arrested with three kg of heroin.

During initial interrogation, the woman revealed that the Pak-based smugglers used to send heroin through drones from across the border for supplying it to Punjab through local smugglers, he said.

The market value of the recovered heroin is around Rs 15 crore, the officer said.

On Sunday, motorcycle riders Dalveer Singh (35) and Naresh Kumar Meghwal (35) were arrested in 79 NP village and three kg of heroin was recovered from them.

He said Gurkaran Singh Bajigar (23), who had come from Punjab to take this illegal drug, has also been arrested and his vehicle seized.

The market value of the recovered heroin is around Rs 15 crore, the officer said, adding that during preliminary investigation it was revealed that the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan through a drone.

He said that the arrested smugglers are being interrogated.