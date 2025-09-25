6 killed, 10 injured in bus-truck collision in Odisha's Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar/Rourkela, Sep 25 (PTI) At least six people, including three women, were killed and 10 others injured as a truck collided with a bus in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened around 11 am on NH-520 near the K Balang police station, they said.

"Five people were killed on the spot, and another succumbed to his injuries later. At least 10 people were critically injured," DIG, Western Range, Brijesh Kumar Rai told reporters.

Five of the deceased could be identified, while efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the sixth victim. Karmapal Singh, Shabar Bala, Pushpa Gopi, Satyabhama Thakur and Meri Nag were among the deceased. All the victims were travelling in the bus.

The accident happened when the bus was on its way to Koida from Rourkela. It was travelling on the wrong lane as one side of the road was closed for repairs, police said.

"The critically injured persons were shifted to a government hospital in Rourkela, while others are undergoing treatment at the Koida and Lahunipada health centres," the DIG said.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh from the CM's Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief over the incident.