6 killed, 11 injured as truck rams into jeep in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Six people were killed and 11 others injured after a truck rammed into a jeep in a road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred on Mahwa-Alwar state highway near Ukrund village falling under Mandawar police station area today when the truck carrying cold drinks rammed into the passenger jeep carrying 17 people, police said.

Local people informed the police after which the injured were rushed to hospital in Mahwa and Mandawar, police said.

Police said four injured have been referred to Jaipur owing to their condition while the bodies of six people have been kept at a hospital in Mahwa.

Jaipur rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has expressed grief over the incident.

“Very sad information was received about the untimely death of people in a road accident in Mandawar of Dausa district. May God give peace to the departed souls. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense pain. I wish speedy recovery of those injured in the accident," Rathore shared on 'X', formerly Twitter. PTI AG NB NB