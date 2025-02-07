6 killed, 16 injured in road accident at Mhow in MP's Indore district

Mhow: Six persons, among them two women, were killed and 16 sustained injuries in an accident involving a two-wheeler, a private minibus, and a trailer truck in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred in the Manipur area of Mhow tehsil when a motorcycle and a minibus rammed into a trailer truck negotiating a slope, an official said.

Two men on the motorcycle and as many women on the minibus died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police (Indore Rural) Rupesh Dwivedi told the news agency.

He said 16 persons were undergoing treatment for their injuries, and two of them were in critical condition.

The official said passengers on the minibus were returning to Belgaum, Karnataka, after visiting the famous Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.