6 killed, 20 injured as dumper truck crashes into van in MP's Bhind

Bhind: Six persons, including three women, were killed and nearly 20 others injured after a dumper truck hit a van in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident took place at around 5 am near Jawaharpura village when a group of persons was returning from a marriage function, Bhind district Superintendent of Police (SP) Asit Yadav said.

Some of the persons were sitting in the van and others standing on a road when suddenly a speeding dumper truck hit them and their vehicle. Three persons died on the spot, and two others succumbed later, he said.

One more person succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, taking the death toll in the incident to six, including three women, while 20 persons were injured, Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava told PTI.

The speeding dumper truck crashed into the van probably while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, he said.

Among the injured, 12 were referred to Gwalior for treatment while the others were undergoing treatment at the Bhind district hospital, he said.

Angry locals staged a 'chakka jam' (blockade) on the road after the incident, eyewitnesses said.

The SP and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) went to the spot to pacify the agitated villagers, the collector said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident. He announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured persons and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered minor injuries.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of all the victims.