6 killed, 3 injured as MUV overturns in MP's Raisen

Bhopal: Six persons were killed and three others injured when a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Monday morning, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpuse said the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. near a roadside eatery in the Sultanpur police station area.

According to initial information, the nine persons were returning to Indore from Patna in the MUV after attending a marriage function, he said.

The official said that the driver lost control over the wheels and that the vehicle overturned.

Six persons were killed in the accident. The three other injured persons were admitted to the District Hospital in Raisen and are undergoing treatment, he said.