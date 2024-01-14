6 killed, 5 injured in collision between two cars in Rajasthan’s Sikar

Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Six people died and five were injured in a collision between two cars in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Sunday evening, police said.

A car going from Sikar towards Laxmangarh on Jaipur Bikaner National Highway crossed the divider and collided with another car on the other side of the road, Sub Inspector Mohan Singh said.

He said that the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital of Laxmangarh for identification and post-mortem, he said.

None of the victims have been identified yet, police said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI AG NB NB