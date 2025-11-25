6 killed, 8 injured in collision between tempo, truck in Bihar's Sheikhpura

Sheikhpura, Nov 25 (PTI) Six people, including a minor, died and eight others were injured after a speeding truck collided head-on with a tempo in Bihar's Sheikhpura district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place around 1 pm near Maniyanda More when the truck hit the tempo, which was carrying 14 people, they said.

Four of the injured are in critical condition, a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Kumar, Asha Devi, Surti Devi, Nisha Kumari, Rajkumar Saw and Mahesh Kumar, all belonging to Bengucha village in Karande police station area.

The critically injured have been referred to Vardhman Medical College and Hospital in Pawapuri for further treatment, he said.

"All the injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared five passengers dead on arrival, while one more succumbed during treatment," Traffic Police SHO Sadashiv said.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled after the accident.