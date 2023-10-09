6 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in Nainital

Dehradun, Oct 8 (PTI) Six passengers were killed and 27 others were injured when a bus fell into a ditch in the Kaladhungi area of Nainital district on Sunday. The bus was carrying tourists from Haryana's Hisar district.

According to the information received from the Nainital District Control Room, the tourists were returning after visiting Nainital, when their bus fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge in the Nalni area of Kaladhungi.

Six tourists died and 27 others were injured in the accident that happened around 8 pm, according to the information.

There were 33 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident.

Police and State Disaster Response Force teams reached the spot and started rescue and relief operations.

Police said that the injured have been taken out of the ditch and taken to the hospital for treatment and the casualties are being identified.

The reasons for the accident are not known yet. PTI ALM IJT VN VN