Mathura (PTI): Six people were killed and one was injured when a container truck rammed into a bus on the Yamuna Expressway in the early hours of Saturday, police here said.

The incident occurred around 2.45 am in the Sureer police station area, they said.

According to police, a bus going from Noida to Rasulabad in Kanpur stopped midway for a passenger needing to use the washroom when a container truck rammed into it from the side, leaving six dead and one injured.

The injured person is admitted to the district hospital and is said to be stable, police said. The bus driver and the truck driver managed to flee. Further investigation is underway.