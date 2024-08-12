6 killed in Assam road accident

Kokrajhar, Aug 12 (PTI) Six persons were killed and three others critically injured when a speeding truck hit devotees and rammed into two cars in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Monday morning, police said.

The truck collided with a sports utility vehicle and hit the devotees near Mahamaya Temple on National Highway-27 in Kachugaon, killing five persons and injuring two others, they said.

The driver fled with the vehicle and it collided with another car at Bishmuri, critically injuring two persons, with one of them succumbing to his injuries later in hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sukran Roy (20), Jai Roy (11), Bappi Ghosh (21), Basudev Roy (22) and Naba Ghosh (26), all residents of Hatigarh Village No 1, and Naban Ghosh.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and their condition was stated to be critical, a police officer said.

The truck driver and his helper have been arrested, he said.

An investigation is underway.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed condolences over the deaths. PTI CORR DG RBT