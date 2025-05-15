6 killed in auto-truck collision in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), May 15 (PTI) Six people were killed and three injured in a road accident here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:45 am near Hardaul Mau village when an autorickshaw collided with a dumper truck, officials said.

The autorickshaw was travelling from Bangarmau to Sandila when the crash happened.

All the victims were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sandila, where six were declared dead, and three were referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow for advanced treatment, the police said.

Among the injured is a child whose condition remains critical.

The autorickshaw driver was identified as Ranjit, and the passengers as Ankit Kumar, Arvind, Phool Jahan, Nisar, and an unidentified woman.

"The truck involved in the collision fled the scene and efforts are underway to trace it," Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL