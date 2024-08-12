6 killed in road accident in Bengal's Bagdogra

Siliguri, Aug 12 (PTI) Six people were killed and two injured when a speeding vehicle hit them on the Asian Highway 2 at Bagdogra in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Monday, police said.

The condition of one of the two injured in the accident is "critical", a senior police officer said.

"All these people were pilgrims who were going to Jangli Baba mandir (Shiv mandir) to perform puja. They were hit by the speeding vehicle coming from the other end," he told PTI.

The car, which was going from Ghoshpukur to Sikkim, broke the road divider before crashing into these people, he said, adding that two persons were also injured in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Prahlad Roy, a civic volunteer, Gobind Singh (22), Amlesh Chowdhury (20), Kanak Burman (22), Pranab Roy (28), and Padakant Roy, they said. PTI SCH RG