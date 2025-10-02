6 killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Hazaribagh/Medininagar/Koderma/Jamshedpur Oct 2 (PTI) Six people were killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand, police said.

Two young men, who were travelling on a motorcycle, died after a vehicle hit them from behind in the Charhi police station area in Hazaribagh district on Thursday afternoon, they said.

Abhishek Murmu (21), a native of Sonra Tola in Bahera, and his brother-in-law Bandi Soren of Ranchi were riding the motorcycle when the vehicle struck them near the Phusari Bridge on the Charhi-Ghato Road, they said.

"Irate villagers blocked the road after the accident, demanding the arrest of the driver, who is yet to be identified. We pacified the locals and assured them that necessary compensation would be paid to the families of the victims. We are trying to trace the vehicle," said Charhi police station's officer-in-charge Kundan Kant Vimal.

The bodies were sent to the Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

A state government employee died in Palamu district after his motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV, police said.

The accident happened at Singra village in the Medininagar Sadar police station area. The victim, identified as Rakesh Kumar (40) -- a native of Chainpur, died on the spot, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manibhushan Prasad told PTI.

He said the deceased was on his way to Medininagar when the accident happened.

In East Singhbhum district, a cyclist was killed and two persons on a motorcycle were injured after being hit by a trailer, police said.

The accident happened on NH-18 at Tamukpal in the Ghatshila police station area. Police said a lane of the highway was closed for repair at the place where the accident happened.

The deceased were identified as Balak Munda of Tamukpal village, while Kishore Bhakat (42) and his wife Mausami Pal (40) were injured.

Locals blocked the NH-18, demanding compensation for the victims. The blockade led to a massive traffic jam on the highway. It was lifted around 9 pm after the police assured the families of the victims of adequate compensation.

Two more motorcyclists lost their lives in separate road accidents in Koderma district's Chandwara police station area on Wednesday.

The first accident took place near Kali Mandap in Chandwara Bazaar. Sagar Kumar (18) was heading towards his home when he suddenly lost control over his two-wheeler due to heavy rain, and skidded on the road, Chandwara Police Station officer-in-charge Dhaneshwar Singh said.

"The impact was so severe that the motorcycle rammed into the gate of a house and landed on its veranda. He had sustained injuries to his head," the officer said.

Kumar lost his life on the way to the district headquarters hospital, Singh said.

The second accident occurred near Urwan More on NH-20, the Ranchi-Patna highway, when another motorcyclist skidded, he said.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Varun Pandey, a resident of Madangundi Pandey was also taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead, Singh added. PTI CORR ANB RPS SOM