Dhenkanal (Odisha), Aug 30 (PTI) At least six labourers working at a private iron factory in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district suffered burn injuries on Wednesday after a blast furnace pipeline exploded, police said.

The incident took place at Kulei under Perjang Police Station limits.

“Three injured persons have been discharged after preliminary treatment, while two others were shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack,” Dhenkanal SP Gyanranjan Mohapatra said. PTI CORR AAM RBT