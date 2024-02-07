6 Maoists tasked with putting up propaganda banners held in Chhattisgarh

Kanker, Feb 7 (PTI) Six Maoists, tasked with putting up posters and banners to influence people towards their outlawed movement, have been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted them on Tuesday at a mobile check post near Nawagaon village under Antagarh police station limits while they were heading to Antagarh town from Amagaon village, an official said.

The police seized three Maoist banners, 50 pamphlets and three motorcycles from their possession, the official said.

During interrogation, the six told the police about their links with the banned Maoist organisation, he said.

The arrested cadres have been identified as Lakhanlal Nuruti, Shailendra Kupal, Sukren Dhruv, Hemraj Mandavi, Harish Kumar Baghel and Sunher Gawde. PTI COR GK