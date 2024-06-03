6 men arrested, juvenile detained for raping minor, extorting money in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Six men were arrested and a juvenile detained for allegedly raping a minor and extorting money from her in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, police said on Monday.

On May 31, a case was registered in the matter. Two people, including the main accused Irfan, were arrested and a juvenile was detained on Sunday, SP Devendra Vishnoi said.

Circle officer (north) and investigating officer Rudra Prakash Sharma said that four others were arrested today.

The accused befriended a minor girl through social media in December. He sought the password of her Instagram ID and sent messages and morphed photos of the girl to her friends, he said.

Irfan raped and blackmailed her. The offence continued for three to four months. Later, he started extorting money from the girl, Sharma said, adding that the other accused were his accomplices and their role is being examined.

SP Vishnoi said that the victim's father noticed that the girl was stealing money after which he questioned her and the matter came to light.

Ajmer IG Lata Manoj Kumar has formed an SIT to probe the matter in detail and to find out if there are other victims too.

Meanwhile, BJP held a protest at the SP office and demanded stern action against the accused.

BJP district president Ramesh Soni said the matter should be investigated in detail to ensure that there is no reoccurrence of indent like 1992-sex and blackmail scam in which many girls were raped and blackmailed.

Neeraj Jain, Deputy mayor of Ajmer Municipal Corporation, said that the police should expand the scope of investigation to find out how many other accused are involved in the matter apart from those named in the FIR.

"In 1992 also, many girls were trapped. They were raped and blackmailed," he said. PTI SDA NB NB