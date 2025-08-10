6 militants arrested from 3 districts in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 10 (PTI) Security forces arrested six militants belonging to five proscribed outfits from various districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday.

The militants were apprehended during separate operations in Bishnupur, Imphal West and Thoubal districts over the last two days, they said.

An active woman cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibangnganba) was arrested from Chingmeirong in Imphal West on Friday, while a member of the KCP (MFL) was held from his residence at Haobam Marak in the district.

Two active cadres of the outlawed KCP (Apunba) were arrested on Saturday from Phayeng in Imphal West district, a police officer said.

Besides, the security forces apprehended a member of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup from Samaram Mamang in Thoubal on Saturday, and an active cadre of the PREPAK (PRO) from Thangtek in Imphal West.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI CORR RBT