6 militants arrested in Manipur with arms, ammunition

Imphal, May 21 (PTI) Security forces have arrested six militants belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur and seized arms and ammunition from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

Three members of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) were apprehended from Langmeidong, Elangkhangpokpi and Kakching Ningthou Pareng area in Kakching district, they said.

The security forces also arrested an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) from Langthabal Khunou in Thoubal, a member of the outlawed KCP (Apunba) group from Sawombung area in Imphal East, and a cadre of KCP-PSC (Politburo Standing Committee) from Lamlongei Sabal Leikai in Imphal West.

The arrests were made on Monday and Tuesday, a police officer said.

Arms and ammunition, including pistols, rifles and bombs were also recovered from their possession, he added. PTI CORR RBT