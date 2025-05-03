6 monkeys found dead in UP's Budaun; poisoning suspected

Budaun (UP), May 3 (PTI) Six monkeys were found dead in Badaun district in a suspected case of poisoning, police here said on Saturday.

The incident came to light Friday in the Nagla Shimbhu area in the Katra Sahadatganj outpost.

According to a video circulating on social media, a villager intentionally fed poison to the monkeys, allegedly to incite tensions in the community. The claims are yet to be verified.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava told PTI, "Upon receiving information about the death of six monkeys, we formed two police teams to investigate the matter. As per preliminary inputs from locals, there is suspicion that someone from the village may have poisoned the monkeys. We are currently working to identify that individual." He added, "The situation in the village is peaceful. The carcasses of the monkeys have been sent for post-mortem, and their last rites have been conducted with the cooperation of the villagers." No formal complaint has been filed in the matter yet, police said.

"Legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the filing of a formal complaint," a police spokesperson said. PTI COR KIS VN VN