6-month-old sold for Rs 95000 by mother, rescued within 24 hours in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) A six-month-old infant allegedly sold by his mother for Rs 95000 was rescued in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 24 hours after his father lodged a complaint in this regard, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Paschim Sharira police station area.

Circle Officer Kaushambi J P Pandey said Brijesh Kumar, a resident of the Kharauna village, informed the police on January 21 that his wife Mamta Devi allegedly sold their six-month-old son to an unknown person.

An FIR was registered under Section 143(4) (trafficking of a person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following which Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar constituted a special team for the recovery of the child, the officer said.

Acting on surveillance inputs, technical evidence and a tip-off, the Paschiim Sharira police team on Thursday recovered the infant safely from a crossing in the Tenwa village under the Manjhanpur police station limits, Pandey said.

The police arrested the child's mother Mamta Devi and another woman Anita Shukla, a resident of the Dhoomanganj police station area in the Prayagraj district in connection with the case. Efforts are underway to trace the buyer of the child, the police said.

During interrogation, Mamta Devi allegedly told the police that she was in need of money, and through Anita, she sold her child to an unidentified person for Rs 95000. The police said legal proceedings are underway and steps are being taken to hand over the rescued child to his father. PTI COR ABN MNK MNK