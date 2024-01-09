6-month-old twins die in fire in UP's Mainpuri: Police

Mainpuri (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) In a tragic incident, a couple in Aunchha town of this Uttar Pradesh district have lost their six-month-old twin girls in an incident of fire, police said on Tuesday.

Riddhi and Siddhi, daughters of Rajni and Gaurav, were sleeping in a room on the first floor of their house on Monday evening and a fire was lit in an earthen pot to keep the room warm, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar said.

Rajni had gone to the ground floor for some household work when the cot on which the girls were sleeping caught fire, he said, adding that Rajni raised an alarm and, along with neighbours, ran to rescue her daughter.

The neighbours and police first took the girls to the Mainpuri district hospital, which referred them to the Saifai Medical College, where doctors declared them dead, the SP said. PTI COR NAV RC