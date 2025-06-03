6 more die as Assam flood scene worsens; Modi calls up CM to enquire about situation

Guwahati, Jun 3 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Tuesday with six more people dying, taking the toll in this year’s deluge and landslides to 17, while the number of the affected population increased to over 6.33 lakh in 21 districts, an official bulletin said.

Seven rivers were flowing above the danger level in the state, including the Katakhal overtopping its highest flood level at Matizuri in Hailakandi district, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the flood situation from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring him of full support from the central government.

Sarma visited Cachar district, which is among the worst-hit, during the day and assured of time-bound assistance to the affected people.

BJP president JP Nadda also expressed concern over the situation in most parts of North East and urged the people in the affected areas to take precautions and follow the advisories from local authorities.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said that six deaths, one each from Hailkandi, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Cachar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, were reported since Monday.

With these, the toll in floods and landslides so far has reached 17.

Another person was reported missing from Cachar district.

Altogether 6,33,114 people in 69 revenue circles and 1,506 villages of 21 districts remained affected by floods.

The number of affected population was 5.35 lakh in 20 districts on Monday.

The worst-hit district is Sribhumi with 2,31,536 affected people, followed by Nagaon with 99,819 flood-hit population and Cachar with 89,344 people.

A total of 223 relief camps are operational, providing shelter to 39,746 displaced people, while another 288 relief distribution centres are also functional.

Cropland of 14,739 hectares has been inundated.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat and Tezpur, Burhidihing at Chenimari and Khowang, Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul, Barak at Fulertal, AP Ghat and BP Ghat, Rukni at Dholai, Dhaleswari at Gharmura and Kushiyara at Sribhumi.

Two embankments have been breached and three damaged or affected, besides damage to roads, bridges, houses and other infrastructure, the ASDMA bulletin said.

It added that one district continued to be affected by ‘urban flood’ with 617 people reeling under it.

Road, railway and ferry services continued to be disrupted at different places.

In Guwahati, as part of ‘flood-free mission', the authorities demolished the building of the Institute of Cooperative Management to clear encroachment along a waterbody known as Silsako beel.

Department of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, overseeing the drive, said the administration is in the process of clearing encroachment of water bodies, besides other steps to solve the waterlogging problem of the city.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati had issued an 'orange alert' for the four districts of Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara and Kokrajhar for Tuesday.

An 'orange alert' implies 'be prepared to take action' and is sounded when thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty wind reaching wind speed 30 to 40 kmph with heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places.

Meanwhile, briefing Modi over the phone, Sarma informed him how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted the people.

"A short while ago, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.

He also apprised the prime minister of the relief operation undertaken by the state government.

"The Hon'ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts," Sarma said.

"Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam," the CM added.

Nadda, also in a post on X, expressed deep concern for the people affected by the continuous heavy rainfall in parts of the northeastern states.

“I have directed BJP state units and karyakartas to provide all possible assistance in accordance with the issued guidelines. I urge everyone in the affected areas to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel and follow the advisories from local authorities,” he added.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the situation in Cachar and visiting six relief camps, Sarma assured people that his government will provide all help to them.

“I have directed the administration to eliminate long processes and provide quick relief. The district commissioner will upload the names of the affected people on the website (concerned),” he said.

Sarma said that as has been done last year, help will be provided to all flood-affected families in a time-bound manner.

The CM said that the sinking zone near Tarapur is a pressing issue and efforts are on to arrest the situation.

He said that he reviewed the site and instructed officials to explore avenues to find a solution to the issue after a bridge is reopened by July 20.

“We are working to solve the issue of drainage in Silchar city. Together we are working to find an amicable solution on lines of Bharalu pumping station in Guwahati,” Sarma added. PTI SSG DG RG ACD SSG NN