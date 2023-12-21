6 more newly elected MLAs take oath in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Six more newly elected MLAs took oath on Thursday, the second day of the first session of the newly formed 16th Assembly of Rajasthan.

The proceedings of the House started at 2.30 in the afternoon. Protem Speaker Kalicharan Saraf administered the oath to the MLAs who could not take the oath yesterday.

The MLAs who took oath are Bahadur Singh, Bhagchand Takra, Mahant Balaknath, Virendra Singh, Srichand Kripalani and Sohanlal Nayak. After taking the oath, MLA Kripalani tried to say something but the chair did not allow it.

MLAs Jagat Singh and Mahendrajit Malviya could not take oath as they were not present in the House.

The remaining MLAs took oath on the first day of the session. PTI AG MNK -- MNK MNK