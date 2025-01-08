6 MVA nominees challenge election of ruling coalition MLAs in HC; allege fraud in polls

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) At least half a dozen candidates from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have moved the Bombay High Court challenging the victory of their rival Mahayuti nominees in the November assembly polls in Maharashtra and alleging fraud in the poll process.

The petitions have made several allegations in the polling process, including fraud in the voter list, lack of transparency by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in providing CCTV footage and election related documents, use of religion for votes, distribution of cash and misuse of EVMs.

Separate petitions have been filed by losing MVA candidates - Prashant Jagtap (Hadapsar, Pune city), Mahesh Kothe (Solapur City North), Ajit Gavhane (Bhosari, Pune), Naresh Manera (Ovala Majiwada, Thane city), Sunil Chandrakant Bhusara (Vikramgad, Palghar district) and Manohar Madhavi (Thane).

The petitions, filed on Tuesday, sought directions to the ECI to declare the elections of the respective Mahayuti candidates as "void" and sought it to be set aside.

Further, the pleas have sought directions to authorities to permit them to access the denied documents and records, including CCTV footage, Forms 17A and 17C, among others.

Form 17A refers to register of electors, while 17C is related to accounts of votes recorded in a polling station.

The pleas will be heard in due course.

The ruling Mahayuti consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance posted a stunning victory in the November 20 polls, winning 230 seats in the 288-member assembly. On the other hand, the MVA bagged just 46 seats. PTI SP RSY