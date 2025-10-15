6 nabbed for robbing construction site in Jammu, thrashing guards, workers

Jammu, Oct 15 (PTI) Six people were arrested for allegedly attacking guards and workers at a construction site in Samba and robbing types of building material, police on Wednesday said.

A complaint in the matter was filed on Monday by Sudhir, a representative of Shivalaya Construction Limited, they said.

According to the complaint, on the night of October 12-13, an around dozen-strong mob attacked the company's site in Sarore village along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway.

The mob stormed the site around 12.15 am Monday and pelted the guards and other workers with stones, and then beat them with sticks and rods, police said.

The attackers damaged CCTV cameras, lights, vehicles, and other site infrastructure, including a Camper vehicle and made off with construction material.

A case in connection with the robbery was filed at the Bari Brahmana Police Station, and a hunt for the assailants was launched.

At length, police nabbed six people, who they identified as Sadiq Ali, Mushtaq Ahmed, Gulab Din alias Gaya, Mohd Farooq alias Bothu, and Bagh Hussain, all of them from Sarore Adda in Bari Brahmana, and Mohd Shareef, who is originally from Jammu.

During interrogation, Mushtaq Ahmed, Gulab Din, Mohd Farooq, and Mohd Shareef confessed to their involvement and gave away the location of the robbed material.

At their instance, police recovered a large quantity of construction materials from the house of Mohd Farooq. More recoveries were made from a site near a local cremation ground, police said.