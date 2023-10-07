6 new Ayush hospitals planned for Assam: Sonowal

Majuli (Assam), Oct 7 (PTI) The Centre is planning to set up six new Ayush hospitals in Assam, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

Of these, four 50-bed hospitals will come up in Kaliabor, Morigaon, Kokrajhar and Baksa, a 30-bed hospital in Diphu and another 10-bed medical facility in Bajali, he said.

Besides, 289 Ayush health and wellness centres will be operationalised in the state soon, and 100 Ayush dispensaries will be set up in all the districts, said Sonowal.

The Ayush healthcare system has been recognised globally for its ability to heal and enrich the quality of lives by integrating with modern medicines, he said.

'In Assam, we are blessed with a rich natural bounty, which is ideal for an Ayush ecosystem to blossom,” the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush said.

He also inaugurated a 50-bed Ayurvedic hospital in Majuli district on Saturday.

The new hospital is equipped with specialised OPD services, a modern laboratory, infertility clinic, geriatric as well as skin and cosmetic clinic, officials said.

“'With its pristine natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, Majuli possesses a unique ability to become a healthcare hub. This Ayurvedic hospital, while offering treatment to local people, can help in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ‘Swastha Bharat’,” Sonowal said. PTI DG RBT