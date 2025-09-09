6 operators fined Rs 2.49 lakh for use of DJ music during Ganesh festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) A collective fine of Rs 2.49 lakh has been imposed on six DJ operators for the use of these music systems prohibited during Ganesh festival in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, officials said on Tuesday.

The DJ (disc jockey) and high-decibel music systems were banned in the city during the recent Ganesh festival, held from August 27 to September 6.

Despite this, some vehicles with DJs entered the city limits and they were seized by the police and Regional Transport Office (RTO), an official said.

Six owners and drivers of these music systems and vehicles were fined Rs 2.49 lakh, the police official said.

More than 1.61 lakh idols of Lord Ganesh from households and 803 of various public mandals were immersed on the last of the festival in the city limits, the police added. PTI AW GK