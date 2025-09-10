6 people jumped into rivers in UP's Shahjahanpur in 6 days; 3 bodies recovered

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Six people jumped into rivers in Shahjahanpur district in as many days, police said on Wednesday.

Three bodies have been recovered so far, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said that on Wednesday, Manvinder, 30, a resident of Nai Basti under Kotwali Police Station jumped into the Khannaut River.

PAC and NDRF teams present at the spot immediately launched a rescue operation and pulled him out, but he had died by then.

According to his family, Manvinder had a quarrel with his wife after which he allegedly jumped into the river.

In another incident, Rishu, 26, allegedly jumped from the Garra river bridge on the Ring Road in Tilhar area on Tuesday night. A motorcycle and slippers he left on the bridge led to his identity.

The search for him in the river continues.

On Monday, Aditya Saxena, 60, jumped into the Khannaut under Roja Police Station limits. Mohini, 15, and Poonam, 14, both cousins, as well as 55-year-old Puttu Lal allegedly jumped from bridges in different rivers of the city over the week.

Police said Manvinder's body was sent for post-mortem.