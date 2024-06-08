6 people succumb to diarrhoea in two weeks in tribal settlements in TN

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Jun 8 (PTI) As many as six people have died due to diarrhoea in tribal settlements in this district over the past two weeks, Health officials said here.

According to Health officials of Thalavadi area in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), four persons died on May 24 due to acute diarrhoea. On June 5, two more persons lost their lives due to the same complaint, the officials added.

The deceased were from Thadasalatti and Ittrarai tribal settlements where hundreds of people involved in daily labour have been living for the past several years, they said.

On receipt of complaints from the tribal people and a social service organisation, Health officials visited the villages and treated the ailing people and also conducted camps.

The officials said two persons were undergoing treatment in Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for diarrhoea and two others were admitted in Chamarajanagar Government Hospital for the same complaint.

Health officials said the consumption of contaminated water could be the reason for the tribal people suffering health complications. PTI CORR SS