6 persons injured, houses damaged in lightning strike in Palghar

Palghar, Sep 28 (PTI) Five members of a family and another person were injured in two incidents of lightning strike which also caused damage to some houses in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday.

Lightning struck several parts of Jawhar taluka in the district on Saturday.

During one such incident in Dhanwa village at around 10.30 pm, a house was damaged and five members of a family suffered injuries, district disaster management cell officer Vivekanand Kadam said as per information received from the Jawhar tehsildar.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital and discharged after treatment, he said.

In another incident, a house in Dhadhari village of Jawhar taluka was damaged due to lightning. One person was injured and undergoing treatment, the official said.

He said villagers should take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and avoid staying in open fields or under trees.