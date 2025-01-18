6 Rohingya women arrested in Tripura while returning to Bangladesh from Bengaluru

Agartala, Jan 18 (PTI) Six Rohingya women were arrested in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Saturday morning, police said.

They were arrested from Saprikandi village in Kailashahar subdivision when they were on the way back to Bangladesh after spending a considerable amount of time in Bengaluru.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police detained them and they could not produce any valid travel documents to India, an officer said.

"During interrogation, they admitted that they came from Bengaluru on January 15 and had plans to return to Bangladesh. One identity card issued by the UNHCR was recovered, indicating that the group belongs to a Rohingya camp in Bangladesh," said Taruni Jamatia, a sub-inspector of the Irani police station.

He said a case was lodged under the Passports Act and the BNS. PTI PS SOM