Hathras, Jul 4 (PTI) Six people have been arrested in connection with the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people, a senior police official said here on Thursday.

The six people worked as sevadars at the satsang by Bhole Baba, IG Shalabh Mathur told reporters.

He said non-bailable warrant will be issued against chief sevadar Devprakash Madhukar and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh, he said. PTI KIS KSS KSS