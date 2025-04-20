6 shops gutted in fire at market in MP's Sehore; Digvijaya targets Shivraj

Sehore (MP), Apr 20 (PTI) Six shops were gutted in a fire which broke out at a market in Bherunda town of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, while a nagar panchayat head was injured during efforts to douse the blaze, officials said on Sunday.

The fire brigade vehicle from Bherunda Nagar Panchayat allegedly broke down and did not reach the spot on time after the incident on Saturday night, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.

The opposition Congress claimed the fire brigade did not reach the spot for three hours after the incident, while party veteran Digvijaya Singh raised questions over the amenities in Union Agriculture Minister and former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's constituency, which covers Bherunda town.

The fire broke out in the main market of Bherunda town due to a short-circuit at around 8.30 pm on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla said.

Around half-a-dozen shops were gutted in the blaze and two residential buildings were also affected, he said.

Bherunda Nagar Panchayat president Maruti Shishir said he was injured during efforts to douse the blaze.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, Shukla said.

The collector said information was received that the fire brigade vehicle of Bherunda Nagar Panchayat did not reach the spot on time as it broke down.

The sub divisional magistrate (SDM) has been asked to investigate and a notice will also be issued to the nagar panchayat authorities, he said.

The fire brigade team from nearby areas rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, he said.

Bherunda is part of Budhni assembly seat, which was represented by Chouhan in the past. It is also a part of Chouhan's current Lok Sabha constituency Vidisha.

Meanwhile, state Congress in a post on X claimed the fire tender did not reach the spot for three hours after the incident.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in a post on X said he got the information about the fire at around 11 pm on Saturday and called Sehore's district collector, who told him that the blaze was extinguished and the situation was under control.

Singh also said he tried to contact the SDM but could not get through.

"The question is that if this is the condition of Budhni Vidhan Sabha constituency which was represented by the chief minister for 18 years and who is now the country's agriculture minister, then what will be the condition of the state?" he said. PTI COR ADU GK