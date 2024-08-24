6 students injured in stone pelting incident in J’khand’s Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Aug 24 (PTI) At least six students of a government school were injured in stone pelting following a clash between them and supporters of an alleged land encroacher in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Srijit Primary School in Konharkola panchayat under Barkatha police station area.

The students alleged that a person named Israil Miyan of that locality constructed a big wall at the entry point of the school by encroaching land, which is causing trouble for the staff and students to enter the premises.

“As the school opened today, hundreds of students with benches gathered near the wall and started demanding its removal. Meanwhile, supporters of Miyan allegedly pelted stones at students following which both sides hurled stones at each other,” Barkatha police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar Bhokta said.

He said that six students were injured and admitted to Barhi sub-divisional hospital.

“We have initiated an investigation into the case,” he said. PTI COR SAN SBN