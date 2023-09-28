6 tables to be marked for 'vegetarian food only' in IITB hostel canteen after row over food 'discrimination'

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Two months after students raised the issue of alleged food discrimination at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), its Mess Council has said six tables in a common canteen of three hostels will be designated for "vegetarian food only".

Compliance is crucial, it said, noting that any violation identified by mess team (Council) will attract proper action and imposition of appropriate penalties.

“Such violations will also be considered in disciplinary action, as they disrupt the harmony, we aim to maintain in our dining facilities,” said an email sent on Wednesday by the Mess Council to the students of hostels 12, 13 and 14.

Calls and messages to the IIT Bombay administration did not elicit any response.

The email said "some people can't resist the view and smell of non-veg food during their dining" and this may create health issues as well.

“Our primary goal is to ensure that every resident enjoys a very comfortable and pleasant dining experience. To address this and create a more inclusive environment, it has been decided to designate only six tables exclusively for vegetarian food,” the email said.

These tables will be marked clearly with the signage stating, “This place is designated for vegetarian food ONLY,” it said.

In July this year, posters stating “vegetarians only are allowed to sit here” were put up on the walls of the canteen of hostel 12 at the prestigious institution, and a photograph of the same went viral on social media.

A section of students had protested against it.

The Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle, a Left-leaning students' body, in a post on X on Wednesday said that first there were "vegetarian only" posters, that the IITB admin had awkwardly termed as "unauthorised", after protest by students.

Then there was an unending delay in removing those. And now the admin has officially declared some tables in the mess as "for vegetarian food ONLY!", it added. PTI PR GK