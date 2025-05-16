6 terrorists killed in 2 major operations in south Kashmir in 3 days: Officials

Awantipora (J&K): Security forces turned the focus of their anti-terror operations to specific south Kashmir areas in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack and eliminated six terrorists in the last three days, officials said on Friday.

"The security agencies reviewed their strategy according to the situation in the wake of terror activities in the last one month and our intensified focus was on operations," V K Birdi, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, said.

The IGP was addressing a press conference with General Officer Commanding, Victor Force, Major General Dhananjay Joshi and CRPF Inspector General Mitesh Jain at the headquarters of the Victor Force here in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Birdi said due to the intensified focus of various security agencies and the coordination between them, two successful operations were conducted and six terrorists killed in the last three days. He termed the elimination of the ultras "significant achievements".

"These successful operations were possible because of the coordination and synergy among the security and intelligence agencies. We are duty-bound to end any terror activity in Kashmir and we are always ready to stop such acts," the IGP said.

The encounters took place in the Keller area of Shopian and Nadar area of Tral in Pulwama on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Three terrorists each were killed in the two operations.

Major Joshi said immediately after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, the security forces designated several areas as focus areas.

"We had intelligence inputs that terrorists had moved to the higher reaches after the melting of the snow. Keeping that in mind, our domination parties were continuously deployed in the higher reaches, mountainous areas and forests," he said.

The security agencies received an intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the Keller area on the night of May 12, Major Joshi said.

"So the domination party that was deployed there for some time relocated itself and in a focused way, closed in on the area. They challenged the terrorists who fired at them, leading to an encounter in which three terrorists were neutralised," he said.

About the Tral encounter, the GoC said the operation took place on a different terrain.

"We had inputs and cordoned off the village. The terrorists took positions in different houses and fired at us. Our challenge was the safe evacuation of the innocent civilians, including children. Then, systematically, searches were conducted one by one in the houses and three terrorists neutralised at separate places," he added.

Major Joshi asserted that the successful conduct of both operations shows that the security forces will find terrorists wherever they are and neutralise them.

Of the six slain terrorists, the most prominent was Shahid Kuttay, who was involved in major attacks, including one on a sarpanch in Shopian's Heerpora on May 18 last year and a firing incident at the Danish Resort on April 8 last year, in which two German tourists and a driver were injured, the officer said.

"Kuttay was also involved in fundraising and other activities," he added.

The neutralisation of both the modules has dealt a blow to terror outfits and will help stop their activities here, Major Joshi said.

Addressing the presser, the inspector general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said the success of these operations could not have been possible without the support and cooperation of the local population.

"It is not only difficult but impossible to wipe out terrorism without the support of people. The successful operations are a proof that the people here want an end to terror in Jammu and Kashmir," Jain said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma of the Army's Northern Command complimented the forces for the success of the anti-terror operations.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander #NorthernCommand, compliments #ChinarCorps for their swift action and precise execution in the joint operation that neutralised three terrorists in #Awantipora. The #IndianArmy stands by its commitment to keeping #JammuKashmir terror free," the Northern Command said on X.