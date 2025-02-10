6 trekkers from Pune injured in bee attack in Satara district

Pune, Feb 10 (PTI) Six friends from Pune district on a trekking trip suffered injures when a swarm of honey bees attacked them in adjoining Satara district in western Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The incident took place when they were trekking in the Pandavgad area of Wai taluka in the morning, they said.

The trekkers were friends and hail from Indapur tehsil of Pune district, according to the police.

"It is suspected the group members had applied a strong perfume which led to the attack by honey bees. Three of 6 trekkers suffered serious bee stings. All of them were rescued by a local trekking group and police, and admitted to a Wai-based hospital," said a police officer from the Wai police station.

All are stated to be out of danger, he added.

Prashant Dongare, a member of the Shiv Sahyadri Trekking and Rescue Group, said on receiving information about the bee attack, they promptly reached the spot, brought the injured down from the hilly terrain and admitted them to hospital.