6 trucks destroyed in fire at parking area in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 1 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a parking area in Palghar district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Thursday, destroying six trucks loaded with goods, an official said.

No person was injured in the incident which took place at 1.10 am at Dhani Baugh on Shyam Baugh road in Nalla Sopara area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Huge flames could be seen from a long distance, according to fire officials.

There were around 100 vehicles in the parking area when the blaze erupted, as per some locals.

A number of explosions, possibly due to chemical drums, occurred during the incident, which shattered the window panes of nearby houses, they claimed.

Some locals also rushed out of their homes for safety.

After being alerted, three fire engines from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished by 6 am, Tadvi said. PTI COR GK