6 vehicles torched suspectedly by Maoists in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Aug 24 (PTI) At least six vehicles engaged in coal mining were torched allegedly by a Maoist splinter group in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at the Tapin North Coal Mining project site of Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) under Charhi police station area on Saturday night.

Police suspect the involvement of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), as a leaflet of the organisation was found near the spot.

"Nine to 10 people carried out the incident by torching six vehicles, including three earthmovers. A leaflet of the TPC was found at a distance from the site. An investigation is underway," Bishnugarh SDPO B N Prasad said.

Hazaribag SP Anjani Anjan said raids are being conducted to nab the culprits.