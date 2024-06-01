6 villages in Ludhiana boycott polling in protest against biogas plant

Ludhiana, Jun 1 (PTI) Six villages in Ludhiana boycotted the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday in protest against an upcoming biogas plant there, expressing fear it would contaminate underground water, air, and cause health problems.

The villages whose residents boycotted the poll during the seventh phase of elections on Saturday are: Bhundri, Gajipur, Ghungrali Rajputan, Kishangarh, Nawan Pind and Mushkadbad.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Dakaunda) leaders Jagtar Singh and Inderjeet Singh Dhulewal, who are leading the agitation, said the residents of these villages have been sitting on a protest for the last 32 days against the plant.

They have expressed fear that the setting up of this biogas plant would create health problems for them. According to them, it would contaminate the underground water and pollute air.

They said they will continue their agitation till the construction of the factory is stopped.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab took place on Saturday. PTI COR CHS TIR TIR