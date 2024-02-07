6 women construction workers killed in Nilgiris

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Feb 7 (PTI) Six women construction workers died on Wednesday after they got buried under sand and rubble at a construction site in Nilgiris district, officials said on Wednesday.

Four others, including two women, were injured and they were being treated at a hospital.

While 17 workers were engaged in tasks like removal of sand for demolishing a compound wall at Lovedale near here, a nearby building collapsed and mounds of sand and rubble fell on them and 10 labourers were completely buried. Immediately, Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel were alerted by public and Fire personnel brought out the workers from the debris. Six workers died and four were injured, local officials said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of six workers and said he has directed authorities to ensure best medical treatment and care to the four injured workers at the Udhagamandalam (Ooty) Government Medical College Hospital.

In a statement, the Chief Minister ordered a solatium of Rs two lakh to the kin of each of the six dead workers and Rs 50,000 to each of the four injured labourers. PTI COR VGN ROH