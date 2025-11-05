6 women pilgrims run over by train while crossing tracks at UP's Mirzapur station

Mirzapur (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Six women on their way for Kartik Purnima Snan were run over by a passing train at Chunar Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Wednesday after they got down from the wrong side of another train and tried to cross the tracks, officials said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when the passengers got off the Chopan Express on the track and were hit by the approaching Netaji Express train from Howrah to Kalkaji, Public Relations Officer of NCR Prayagraj Division Amit Singh told PTI.

Speaking to reporters at the site, District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Gangwar said the incident took place when several passengers got off on the tracks instead of the platform.

"They were struck by another train approaching from the opposite direction, which did not have a stop here. Six persons have died in this tragic incident - one from Sonbhadra district and five from Mirzapur," he said.

Gangwar said the victims appeared to have tried to cross the tracks in haste, thinking they would reach the platform faster.

"They possibly thought they could cross the railway line quickly, which led to this unfortunate accident. It is a deeply saddening incident," he added.

Gangwar further confirmed that no one was injured in the mishap and that all six who came under the train had died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Savita, 28, Sadhna, 16, Shiv Kumari, 12, Anju Devi, 20, Sushila Devi, 60, and Kalawati, 50.

They had come here for Kartik Purnima Snan, according to officials. The Chunar railway station is located around 2 km from the Ganga banks.

Kartik Purnima is the full moon day in the Hindu month of Kartik (October-November), regarded as one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar.

In Uttar Pradesh, devotees throng river ghats in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Mirzapur and Mathura for the ritual Ganga Snan, believing that a holy dip on this day washes away sins and grants moksha (liberation).

The Chopan Express had halted at platform four of the station, and the passengers chose to get down on the track, though there is a footover bridge, the railways said.

"These passengers had come to Mirzapur for Kartik Purnima Snan (bath). Despite the availability of a footover bridge, they were crossing the platform from the tracks due to which the incident happened," Railways said in a statement.

In response to questions from journalists, Gangwar said an inquiry was being conducted to ascertain whether there was any negligence or procedural lapse on the part of railway authorities.

"Preliminary information suggests the platform for the train was changed today. Authorities are examining under what circumstances this change was made and whether adequate announcements were made for passengers," he said.

"However, regardless of the situation, passengers are always expected to alight on the platform side. It is a tragic and sudden event. The administration extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families," he added.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness at the station told the district magistrate that the incident occurred due to negligence on the part of the railway department.

The eyewitness, flanked by several locals, also claimed that such incidents have happened earlier on this route because passengers often find it difficult to use the foot overbridge, which has reportedly been shifted to another location at the station.* *"People are forced to walk longer distances to cross now, which causes inconvenience," the eyewitness told the officer, apprising him of the situation at the station.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the kin of the victims and directed officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief and rescue operations.

National and state disaster response forces were ordered to rush to the site after the accident.

Union minister and local MP Anupriya Patel expressed her grief in a message on X.

"Deeply pained by the heart-wrenching incident that occurred today at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur parliamentary constituency. District officials have been directed to immediately reach the spot, expedite relief operations, and ensure proper treatment for the injured," she said.

"In this hour of grief, my heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May the Almighty grant peace to the departed souls," she added.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over the "tragic incident" and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, according to a party statement.

Congress's state unit chief Ajay Rai also expressed his condolences and demanded appropriate compensation for the families of the victims.

In a post on X, he also called for an inquiry into the matter and action against those whose negligence led to the incident in order to prevent a repeat of similar episodes. PTI COR ZIR ABN KIS ZMN