6-year-old boy dead in road accident in Delhi, 2 injured

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A six-year-old child died while his father and grandfather were injured on Sunday when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in the New Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi, police said.

They said police were informed about the accident around 5 pm.

The motorcycle had been crushed under the front left tyre of the bus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The child, a resident of Brahmpuri, was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

His father and grandfather are undergoing treatment, the DCP added. PTI BM IJT IJT