6-year-old boy killed as car hits auto, pedestrians in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 13 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was killed, and four people were injured after an unidentified car rammed into an autorickshaw and pedestrians near Hanuman Temple in Banthra area here on Thursday evening, police said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the speeding car hit an autorickshaw before mowing down people walking along the road around 6 pm on Thursday.

The injured were identified as Armaan, 12, Awadh Bihari, 42, Sadhana Verma, 35, Meena Devi, 60, and six-year-old Dikshant Patel. All were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Patel, who sustained critical injuries, was referred to another medical facility where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

Necessary action is being taken, and efforts are being made to identify the vehicle involved in the accident, police said. PTI KIS RHL