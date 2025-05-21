6-year-old boy mauled to death by pet dog

Ara, May 21 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pet dog in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The dog also injured his two-year-old brother, with whom he was playing on the portico of their grandfather's house in Adiya Nagar in the Nawada police station area when the incident happened.

The deceased was identified as Ayyansh, while his brother, Riyyansh, was undergoing treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Bhojpur Shivendra Kumar said.

"Family members said the dog suddenly got aggressive and attacked the two kids. Both were taken to a nearby government hospital, where Ayyansh was declared dead. His younger brother was referred to PMCH for better treatment, and his condition is reported to be stable," he said.

Dog bite is the most common cause of admission to hospitals in the state, according to official data.

Dog bites accounted for 68.3 per cent of total patients in 2023-24, surpassing acute diarrhoeal disease and acute gastroenteritis, according to the Economic Survey Report tabled this February.

A total of 2.44 lakh people were bitten by dogs that year in the state, it said.