6-year-old girl gang-raped in MP's Harda district; two men detained

Harda (MP), Dec 5 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men who are said to be her relatives in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The sexual assault, which left the survivor injured, took place on Tuesday in a village under Chhipabad police station limits and the duo has been detained for questioning, he said.

Harda Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amit Kumar Mishra said the accused took the girl to their house on pretext of giving her snacks and then sexually assaulted her.

He said after receiving information about the incident on Thursday evening, police took the victim and her mother, along with an Anganwadi worker, to a police station, from where the minor was taken to a hospital in Khirkiya town for treatment.

The girl was later referred to a Harda hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable, according to the police officer.

Another police officer stated the girl's parents were initially unaware of the rape and came to know about the assault when they took their daughter, who was writhing in pain, to an Anganwadi worker.

The girl's family subsequently filed a police complaint and this was followed by the registration of an FIR and detention of one of the accused within a few hours, Mishra said.

The second accused was apprehended hours later and both are being questioned, the ASP added.

Mishra said both accused are said to be relatives of the victim. PTI COR MAS RSY