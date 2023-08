Srinagar, Aug 30 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was injured in a blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

Alza Qayoom, a resident of the Zunreshi Karlpora area of the north Kashmir district, was injured in the low-intensity blast at TP Kralpora, they added.

She was shifted to a hospital.

Efforts are on to ascertain what led to the blast, the officials said. PTI SSB RC