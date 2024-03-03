6-year-old girl raped by youth in UP village

Bahraich (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old youth in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the girl was out with with her elder sister aged 12, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla said.

The accused teenager allegedly intercepted them and took the younger girl to a secluded place where he raped her, Shukla said.

The girl's elder sister, meanwhile, ran to her house and raised an alarm, following which her family members rushed to the spot and found the victim writhing in pain she added.

The accused was arrested by the police on the same day, the SP said.

The victim, who suffered injuries in her private parts has been admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable, she said. PTI COR ABN RPA